Building It Together helps train Birmingham workers for jobs in demand

While the rest of the nation struggles with job opportunities, Birmingham is creating an opportunity for itself by properly training work forces for future jobs.

There has been job growth in the Birmingham area since the recession in 2008, and a report released Tuesday called "Building It Together" could increase that. This report was developed by a group to help prepare workers for those jobs in demand.

"Building It Together is a platform to increase job growth here. Increase our economy here and provide a better quality of life for people in the region here," Birmingham Business Alliance VP of Public Policy Waymond Jackson, Sr. said.

The Birmingham Business Alliance and the Community Foundation have joined others funded the report which conducted only for Birmingham and one other city. BBA said there are three areas of growth: Bio-Life services, IT and advanced manufacturing.

Birmingham has too little trained workers for skilled manufacturing jobs as opposed to service jobs.

"Makes us more susceptible to recession and it makes it more difficult to get out of a recession which is exactly what we saw in 2008." said Christopher Nanni or the Foundation of Greater Birmingham.

The Birmingham area is also losing its educated workforce to other areas because of the lack of opportunities here.

