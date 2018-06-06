The Latest: Porn star's ex-lawyer denies her lawsuit claims - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: Porn star's ex-lawyer denies her lawsuit claims

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on a new lawsuit filed by porn actress Stormy Daniels (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Porn actress Stormy Daniels' former lawyer is rejecting claims in her new lawsuit that he colluded with President Donald Trump's attorney to quash her accusations of a sexual tryst with Trump.

Daniels claims in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles that her ex-lawyer Keith Davidson was a "puppet" for Trump and worked with Trump's attorney Michael Cohen to get her to appear on Fox News and falsely deny having sex with Trump. Daniels is fighting to invalidate a confidentiality agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

Davidson's spokesman, Dave Wedge, says Davidson sees the lawsuit as "outrageously frivolous" and "desperate."

Daniels didn't end up giving the interview.

12:30 p.m.

It also alleges Cohen met with first lady Melania Trump in March to tell her Daniels would disclose the alleged 2006 tryst in a lawsuit.

A spokesman for Davidson didn't immediately comment. Cohen's lawyer didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

