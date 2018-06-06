Fatal wreck in Blount Co. blocks all I-65 SB lanes

State Troopers are on the scene of a tractor trailer crash and fire have blocked all three southbound lanes on I-65 in Blount County.
There is one confirmed fatality.
The accident happened at mile marker 284. Authorities say to use caution in the area.
