Fatal wreck in Blount Co. blocks all I-65 SB lanes

State Troopers are on the scene of a tractor trailer crash and fire have blocked all three southbound lanes on I-65 in Blount County.

There is one confirmed fatality.

The accident happened at mile marker 284. Authorities say to use caution in the area.

