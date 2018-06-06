FIRST ALERT: Building heat, storm chances return this weekend

REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT: We are in the severe clear across the area this afternoon, with a sunny sky and toasty 80-degree temperatures. The air remains very dry, with dew points in the 50s. This will make for another pleasantly warm evening as temperatures tumble into the middle 70s by 10 p.m. The sky will remain mostly clear overnight and the dry weather will continue into tomorrow.

HOTTER DAYS AHEAD: We will have building heat over the coming days as moisture levels gradually ramp up and 90s return to the area. I’m still expecting lots of sunshine over the next two days, with storm chances limited to far southeast Alabama, near an upper air trough. This disturbance will help to enhance the chance for pop-up showers and storms this weekend. The main driving force behind this wet weather however will be the afternoon heat so keep an eye on the sky for a possible shower or storm after 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. I certainly wouldn’t cancel any plans, but be alert for a possible lightning delay. The typical summer setup will continue through the start of next week. Plan on hot and humid days, with partly to mostly sunny weather and scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT NEXT WEEK?: Some of the long-range forecast data, the Global Forecast System, in particular, is hinting at some interesting developments over the Gulf of Mexico next week. This model data is suggesting a disturbance may materialize and lift into the state late next week. I just want to give you a First Alert on what we are monitoring. This could change and certainly doesn’t agree with other models, which advertises drier solutions. I wouldn’t cancel any plans, however be sure to check in with us on WBRC FOX6 News as we fine tune the long-range forecast.

