Alabama's Knight to forgo senior year of eligibility

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - University of Alabama women's golfer Cheyenne Knight, a three-time All-American, is forgoing her final season of collegiate eligibility to begin her professional career.

The Tuscaloosa News reports Knight, of Aledo, Texas, will make her pro debut at the Symetra Tour's Four Winds Invitational on Friday in South Bend, Indiana.

In a statement Tuesday, Knight thanked her coaches and teammates for pushing her every day.

In the final tournament at Alabama, the NCAA Women's Golf Championships, Knight finished fourth in stroke play with a 5-under par 283. She then went 3-0 in match play to lead the Crimson Tide to its first top-two finish at the NCAA tournament since the program's 2012 national title.

Knight ended her Alabama tenure with a 71.54 scoring average, which ranks No. 3 in school history.

Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com

