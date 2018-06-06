2 more Tide players taken on final day of MLB First-Year Player Draft

Jett Manning was taken by the San Francisco Giants in the 20th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. (Source: University of Alabama Athletics)

Cobie Vance was taken in the 18th round by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB Draft. (Source: University of Alabama Athletics)

The number of Alabama Crimson Tide players drafted doubled on the final day of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Infielders Cobie Vance and Jett Manning were both selected by Bay Area teams Wednesday.

Vance was the first Crimson Tide player selected on the third day. He was taken by the Oakland Athletics in the 18th round (533rd overall). By the end of his junior year, Vance had started all 168 games in his career, and collected 185 hits. This season he led the Tide in hits (66), runs (43) and total bases (97) and was an even better person.

The 5'8" Vance was the Crimson Tide representative on the SEC Community Service Team in 2018 and will now join the Oakland Athletics organization.

Jett Manning was an infield mate of Vance's and was drafted by a team only 30 minutes away. Manning was taken in the 20th round (586th) by the San Francisco Giants. The junior shortstop started all 53 games for the Crimson Tide in 2018, hitting for a .251 avg. 2018 was Manning's first season with Alabama after he'd transferred from Frederick Community College in Maryland.

Vance and Manning join Jake Walters (Miami Marlins) and Chandler Taylor (Houston Astros) as the four Crimson Tide players taken in this year's draft.

