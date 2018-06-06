WATCH: Woman catches foul ball in her beer; then she chugs it

SAN DIEGO, CA (CNN) - A memorable moment at Tuesday's San Diego Padres game against the Atlanta Braves.

It happened in the fifth inning as Atlanta's Ender Inciarte was hitting.

He popped a foul ball high and behind that landed right in a fan's cold brew.

MLB.com identified the woman as Gabby Dimarco. She stood and raised her cup as the crowd roared in laughter and applause.

Dimarco did what any good fan would do. She chugged the beer. Yes, with the baseball still inside.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.