Amid tariff fight, Trump faces tough crowd at G7 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Amid tariff fight, Trump faces tough crowd at G7

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington.

By CATHERINE LUCEY and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Before President Donald Trump sits down next week with a notorious dictator, he will face what may turn out to be a tougher crowd - some of America's oldest allies.

With his new tariffs escalating U.S. isolation, Trump heads to Canada on Friday for a meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations. The White House expects a chilly reception from Canada and Western allies, already frustrated over Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord and the Iran-nuclear agreement.

Anticipating a tense two days in Quebec, Trump has complained about having to attend the summit, particularly since it comes just before his high-stakes meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. That's according to two people with knowledge of his thinking. But the White House has signaled no change in plans.

