Woman attempts to rob bank in Forestdale, threatens manager with sexual assault notes

A woman was arrested during an attempted bank robbery on Wednesday around 10 a.m.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the Regions Bank branch on Tomahawk Road in Forestdale.

Police arrived on scene and found the 24-year-old woman still inside the bank.

Authorities say the woman passed a note to the manager demanding $6,000 from the vault. The note read that, if the manager complied, he would be rewarded with a sexual favor, but if he refused she would claim that he had sexually assaulted her.

Police took the woman into custody for questioning. She will be taken to the Jefferson County Jail to await formal charges.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.