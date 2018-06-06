Woman attempts to rob bank in Forestdale, threatens manager with sexual assault notes

WBRC FOX6 News has learned from sources that Hoover is looking to lure UAB Medical West Hospital to property located off of Stadium Trace Parkway.More >>
A woman was arrested during an attempted bank robbery on Wednesday.More >>
Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to an apartment fire in the 100 block of Huffman Road on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A FIRST ALERT for Shelby and Jefferson counties remain for a code orange air quality alert.More >>
Most people leave the coast when a tropical storm or hurricane is heading their way. Imagine if your job was to fly right into one!More >>
