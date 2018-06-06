Hoover looking to bring UAB Metro West Hospital into the area

WBRC FOX6 News has learned from sources that Hoover is looking to lure UAB Metro West Hospital to property located off of Stadium Trace Parkway. This week Mayor Frank Brocato announced the city was looking to lure a business that would mean a $300 million dollar investment and a thousand jobs to the city.

The mayor said the city needed to raise $20 million dollars as a part of the incentive package. The mayor proposed tax increases in sales tax, lease and rental taxes to raise the money and to help ease the city’s looming financial deficit.

Earlier Metro West was looking at property in McCalla off of I-459 at exit one. WBRC has reached out to hospital and the city of Bessemer for comment.

Mayor Borcato’s office said it could not comment, being under a non-disclosure agreement.

