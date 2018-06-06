Groups to protest transgender migrant's death in US custody - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Groups to protest transgender migrant's death in US custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Immigrant and LGBT rights advocates plan to protest the death of a Central American transgender woman who traveled to the United States this spring in a highly publicized caravan of asylum seekers before she was taken into the custody of federal immigration officials.

Several groups say they plan to protest Wednesday afternoon outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Albuquerque.

Federal authorities last month said the 33-year-old woman from Honduras died after she was hospitalized in Albuquerque for symptoms of pneumonia, dehydration and complications associated with HIV.

She was being held in a western New Mexico detention center's transgender unit before being hospitalized.

Activists have identified her as Roxana Hernandez.

Federal authorities listed her name as Jeffry Hernandez and said she was first detained May 13 in San Diego.

