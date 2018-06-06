BFRS extinguishes apartment fire on Huffman Road; 8 units damage - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BFRS extinguishes apartment fire on Huffman Road; 8 units damaged

Huffman Road apartment fire. (Source: Brandon Riggins/WBRC) Huffman Road apartment fire. (Source: Brandon Riggins/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to an apartment fire in the 100 block of Huffman Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Captain Harold Watson said two units were damaged with fire and six others damaged with water and/or smoke.

No injuries were reported.

Watson said the cause of the fire was food cooking on the stove.

The Red Cross is being called to assist at least one family.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly