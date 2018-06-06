Bernard, born January 2006, is very loving and affectionate.

He likes to play outside, listen to music and dance. He is mostly non-verbal, but has learned many one and two word phrases to identify his wants.

Bernard has a beautiful smile and is full of energy.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

