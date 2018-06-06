FIRST ALERT: Code orange air quality alert remains in effect until 6 p.m. for Jefferson & Shelby counties

A FIRST ALERT for Shelby and Jefferson counties remains for a code orange air quality alert. The air isn’t the greatest to breathe today for those with asthma, for example, through 6 p.m. High pressure is in control of our weather and that’s what will trap some of the nasty ozone at low levels of the atmosphere.

Otherwise, the weather will be nice today. We will continue to enjoy sunny skies, comfortable air and temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.



Tomorrow the weather will be a little muggier and warmer, but still dry. The weather looks nice on Friday, but a little on the warm side for Free Friday Flicks and Symphony in the Summer at Railroad Park. If you will be attending the Alex City Jazz Festival, there is a chance that you’ll see a passing shower or storm. Future radar has hinted at this evening chance for two days now.



There are a lot of events happening on Saturday, like the Birmingham Heart Walk. I expect temperatures in the 70s that will quickly warm to the 80s after 9 a.m., but dry weather. The afternoon hours will be a different story though as we heat up, widely scattered showers and storms develop. The greatest chance for rain looks to set up south of I-20 and east of I-65 on Saturday.



Again those out at any evening outdoor event, keep up with radar trends through the WBRC First Alert Weather app.

On Sunday, northwest flow sets up and allows unsettled weather to build in during the morning and afternoon hours in the form of showers and storms. The unsettled weather pattern looks to persist into next week too.



Tracking sunshine and comfy air on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

