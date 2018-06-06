J.J. Abrams, Bareilles team for Apple series 'Little Voice' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

J.J. Abrams, Bareilles team for Apple series 'Little Voice'

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Apple is ordering a comedy-drama series from J.J. Abrams that will feature original music by Sara Bareilles.

"Little Voice" is described by Apple as a romantic tale of searching for one's true voice as a young adult.

The show received a 10-episode order, Apple said Wednesday. The cast and the release date were not announced.

Abrams, whose credits include "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Lost," will serve as executive producer for "Little Voice."

The Grammy-nominated Bareilles earned a Tony Award bid last year for her music for "Waitress."

Jessie Nelson, who collaborated with Bareilles on "Waitress," will be the show runner and an executive producer for the Apple series.

Bareilles and Josh Groban will host Sunday's Tony ceremony, airing on CBS.

__

This story has been corrected to show that Apple has ordered the series.

