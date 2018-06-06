We finally know when Better Call Saul will return with new episodes

We finally know when Better Call Saul will return with new episodes

New episodes of Orange Is the New Black are headed your way this summer

New episodes of Orange Is the New Black are headed your way this summer

Orange Is the New Black is returning for Season 6 later than expected

Orange Is the New Black is returning for Season 6 later than expected

Despite an ill-received sophomore run, 13 Reasons Why has been renewed for a third season.

Despite an ill-received sophomore run, 13 Reasons Why has been renewed for a third season.

Yes, 13 Reasons Why is returning for season 3 on Netflix

Yes, 13 Reasons Why is returning for season 3 on Netflix



By Keisha Hatchett,

Despite an ill-received sophomore run, 13 Reasons Why has been renewed for a third season.

Netflix announced Wednesday that the divisive teen drama would return with new episodes in 2019, accompanied by a short teaser. The video features a student using the combo 20-1-9 to open their locker, which has been marked with the number 3 -- get it?

Most of the key players are expected to return with the exception of Katherine Langford, who previously revealed that she would not be reprising her starring role as Hannah Baker. Creator Brian Yorkey will be back as showrunner.

Based on the book by Jay Asher (who was not involved with Season 2 after accusations of sexual misconduct surfaced), Season 1 centered around Baker's suicide which she explained her reasoning for over 13 cassette tapes. Season 2 focused on the aftermath of Baker's death while also delving into other heavy topics like sexual assault.

The show has faced heavy criticism for its depiction of depression, suicide and rape but remains one of Netflix's buzziest series.

13 Reasons Why will return for Season 3 on Netflix in 2019.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

13 Reasons Why

Katherine Langford

Dylan Minnette

Miles Heizer

Alisha Boe