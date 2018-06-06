Alliance of American Football announces Tim Lewis as Birmingham's coach

Birmingham is getting a new professional football team. And now we know who will be coaching that team.

Tim Lewis will be the first coach for Alliance Birmingham.

Lewis played for the University of Pittsburgh and was a 1st round draft pick for the Green Bay Packers in 1983. He's gone on to coach for several teams, including defensive coordinator for the Steelers and the New York Giants.

The Alliance of American Football announced on Monday that the Magic City will be home to the league's seventh team.

Games are played in the spring after the Super Bowl.

