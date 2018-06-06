The Latest: Trump congratulates Cox on 2nd place win in CA

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on primary elections in eight states, including California (all times local):

7 a.m.

President Donald Trump is congratulating Republican John Cox for his second-place finish in California's primary for governor, saying the "Trump impact was really big" and predicting a possible "big Red Wave" of Republican wins.

California was among eight states holding primary contests on Tuesday. While the latest results ensure Republicans a spot in the California gubernatorial race, Cox still faces long odds in a state where Democrats are increasingly dominant.

Trump tweeted Wednesday of Cox: "He can win. Even Fake News CNN said the Trump impact was really big, much bigger than they ever thought possible. So much for the big Blue Wave, it may be a big Red Wave. Working hard!"

11:47 a.m.

Democrats fought to shape the political battlefield for a November 'blue wave' Tuesday in primaries across eight states.

None was more important than California, where Republicans avoided an embarrassing setback in the race for governor. Lt. Gov. Gavin Newson, a Democrat, easily advanced to the general election, with business executive John Cox coming in second.

It was a big night for women, including a Democratic former Navy pilot running for a House seat in New Jersey.

Democratic incumbents, including California's Sen. Dianne Feinstein, fared well, fending off challenges from the left.

