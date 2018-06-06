Democrats hope for 'blue wave' push from 8-state primary day

By STEVE PEOPLES and MICHAEL R. BLOOD

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Democrats fought to shape the political battlefield for a November 'blue wave' Tuesday in primaries across eight states.

None was more important than California, where Republicans avoided an embarrassing setback in the race for governor. Lt. Gov. Gavin Newson, a Democrat, easily advanced to the general election, with business executive John Cox coming in second.

It was a big night for women, including a Democratic former Navy pilot running for a House seat in New Jersey.

Democratic incumbents, including California's Sen. Dianne Feinstein, fared well, fending off challenges from the left.

