AL-Judicial-Glance-Sum

By The Associated Press
2,149 of 2,169 precincts - 99 percent
x-Tom Parker 262,429 - 52 percent
Lyn Stuart (i) 243,653 - 48 percent
2,150 of 2,169 precincts - 99 percent
r-Brad Mendheim (i) 199,237 - 43 percent
r-Sarah Stewart 134,566 - 29 percent
Debra Jones 125,674 - 27 percent
r-Advances to runoff
2,150 of 2,169 precincts - 99 percent
x-Jay Mitchell 301,506 - 72 percent
John Bahakel 120,027 - 28 percent
2,150 of 2,169 precincts - 99 percent
r-Christy Edwards 164,350 - 41 percent
r-Michelle Thomason 129,266 - 32 percent
Pat Thetford 108,443 - 27 percent
r-Advances to runoff
2,150 of 2,169 precincts - 99 percent
x-Chad Hanson 210,095 - 53 percent
Terri Willingham Thomas (i) 185,523 - 47 percent
2,151 of 2,169 precincts - 99 percent
x-Richard Minor 253,914 - 66 percent
Riggs Walker 133,354 - 34 percent
2,151 of 2,169 precincts - 99 percent
r-Chris McCool 168,970 - 42 percent
r-Rich Anderson 138,610 - 35 percent
Dennis O'Dell 90,429 - 23 percent
r-Advances to runoff
2,151 of 2,169 precincts - 99 percent
x-Bill Cole 237,493 - 60 percent
Donna Beaulieu 157,564 - 40 percent
AP Elections 06-06-2018 01:42
