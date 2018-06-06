AL-Judicial-Glance-Sum

By The Associated Press



Supreme Court Chief Justice GOP - Primary

2,149 of 2,169 precincts - 99 percent

x-Tom Parker 262,429 - 52 percent

Lyn Stuart (i) 243,653 - 48 percent

Supreme Court Place 1 GOP - Primary

2,150 of 2,169 precincts - 99 percent

r-Brad Mendheim (i) 199,237 - 43 percent

r-Sarah Stewart 134,566 - 29 percent

Debra Jones 125,674 - 27 percent

r-Advances to runoff

Supreme Court Place 4 GOP - Primary

2,150 of 2,169 precincts - 99 percent

x-Jay Mitchell 301,506 - 72 percent

John Bahakel 120,027 - 28 percent

Civil Appeals Place 1 GOP - Primary

2,150 of 2,169 precincts - 99 percent

r-Christy Edwards 164,350 - 41 percent

r-Michelle Thomason 129,266 - 32 percent

Pat Thetford 108,443 - 27 percent

r-Advances to runoff

Civil Appeals Place 2 GOP - Primary

2,150 of 2,169 precincts - 99 percent

x-Chad Hanson 210,095 - 53 percent

Terri Willingham Thomas (i) 185,523 - 47 percent

Criminal Appeals Place 1 GOP - Primary

2,151 of 2,169 precincts - 99 percent

x-Richard Minor 253,914 - 66 percent

Riggs Walker 133,354 - 34 percent

Criminal Appeals Place 2 GOP - Primary

2,151 of 2,169 precincts - 99 percent

r-Chris McCool 168,970 - 42 percent

r-Rich Anderson 138,610 - 35 percent

Dennis O'Dell 90,429 - 23 percent

r-Advances to runoff

Criminal Appeals Place 3 GOP - Primary

2,151 of 2,169 precincts - 99 percent

x-Bill Cole 237,493 - 60 percent

Donna Beaulieu 157,564 - 40 percent

AP Elections 06-06-2018 01:42

