AL-Winners

By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in Alabama.
Walt Maddox, Dem
Kay Ivey (i), GOP
Will Ainsworth, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Twinkle Cavanaugh, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Robert Kennedy, Dem
Tabitha Isner, Dem
Bobby Bright, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Martha Roby (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff
Mallory Hagan, Dem
Lee Auman, Dem
Robert Aderholt (i), GOP
Mo Brooks (i), GOP
Joseph Siegelman, Dem
Troy King, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Steve Marshall (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff
Amy Wasyluka, Dem
Tom Butler, GOP
Garlan Gudger, GOP
Steve Lolley, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Larry Stutts (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff
Deborah Barros, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Deidra Willis, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Sam Givhan, GOP
Steve Livingston (i), GOP
Andrew Jones, GOP
Del Marsh (i), GOP
Randy Price, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Mike Sparks, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Gerald Allen (i), GOP
Will Barfoot, GOP
David Burkette, Dem -- Advances to runoff
John Knight, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Chris Elliott, GOP -- Advances to runoff
David Northcutt, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Vivian Figures (i), Dem
Jack Williams, GOP
Andrew Sorrell, GOP
Parker Moore (i), GOP
Billy Jackson, Dem
Scott Stadthagen, GOP
Mike Ball (i), GOP
Corey Harbison (i), GOP
Tim Wadsworth (i), GOP
Kyle South (i), GOP
Tracy Estes, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Phil Segraves, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Jamie Kiel, GOP
Laura Hall (i), Dem
Ritchie Whorton (i), GOP
Tommy Hanes (i), GOP
Wes Kitchens, GOP
Kyle Pierce, Dem
Craig Lipscomb, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Robert McKay, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Mike Holmes (i), GOP
Barbara Boyd (i), Dem
Ron Johnson (i), GOP
Todd Rauch, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Debbie Wood, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Ginny Shaver, GOP
Jimmy Martin (i), GOP
Ted Crockett, GOP
Jim Carns (i), GOP
April Weaver (i), GOP
Jacqueline Miller, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Neil Rafferty, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Roderick Scott (i), Dem
Louise Alexander (i), Dem
Rolanda Hollis (i), Dem
Mary Moore (i), Dem
Juandalynn Givan (i), Dem
Harry Shiver (i), GOP
Elaine Beech (i), Dem
Prince Chestnut (i), Dem
Kelvin Lawrence (i), Dem
Matt Fridy (i), GOP
Thad McClammy (i), Dem
Malcolm Calhoun, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Kirk Hatcher, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Alvin Holmes (i), Dem -- Advances to runoff
Terry Martin, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Ed Oliver, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Johnny Ford, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Pebblin Warren (i), Dem -- Advances to runoff
Jeremy Gray, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Patsy Jones, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Dexter Grimsley (i), Dem
Jeff Sorrells, GOP
Al Booth, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Will Dismukes, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Wes Allen, GOP
Rhett Marques, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Lister Reeves, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Maurice Horsey, Dem
Adline Clarke (i), Dem
Sam Jones, Dem
Willie Gray, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Shane Stringer, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Chip Brown, GOP
Tom Parker, GOP
Brad Mendheim (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff
Sarah Stewart, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Jay Mitchell, GOP
Christy Edwards, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Michelle Thomason, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Chad Hanson, GOP
Richard Minor, GOP
Rich Anderson, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Chris McCool, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Bill Cole, GOP
Heather Milam, Dem
John Merrill (i), GOP
John McMillan, GOP
Jim Zeigler (i), GOP
Gerald Dial, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Rick Pate, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Jeremy Oden (i), GOP
Chip Beeker (i), GOP
Melanie Hill, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Tracie West, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Wayne Reynolds, GOP
