AL-Winners

06-06-18

Here is a list of winners of races in Alabama.

Governor

Walt Maddox, Dem

Governor

Kay Ivey (i), GOP

Lieutenant Governor

Will Ainsworth, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Twinkle Cavanaugh, GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 1

Robert Kennedy, Dem

U.S. House - District 2

Tabitha Isner, Dem

U.S. House - District 2

Bobby Bright, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Martha Roby (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 3

Mallory Hagan, Dem

U.S. House - District 4

Lee Auman, Dem

U.S. House - District 4

Robert Aderholt (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 5

Mo Brooks (i), GOP

Attorney General

Joseph Siegelman, Dem

Attorney General

Troy King, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Steve Marshall (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

State Senate - District 2

Amy Wasyluka, Dem

State Senate - District 2

Tom Butler, GOP

State Senate - District 4

Garlan Gudger, GOP

State Senate - District 6

Steve Lolley, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Larry Stutts (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

State Senate - District 7

Deborah Barros, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Deidra Willis, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State Senate - District 7

Sam Givhan, GOP

State Senate - District 8

Steve Livingston (i), GOP

State Senate - District 10

Andrew Jones, GOP

State Senate - District 12

Del Marsh (i), GOP

State Senate - District 13

Randy Price, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Mike Sparks, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State Senate - District 21

Gerald Allen (i), GOP

State Senate - District 25

Will Barfoot, GOP

State Senate - District 26

David Burkette, Dem -- Advances to runoff

John Knight, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State Senate - District 32

Chris Elliott, GOP -- Advances to runoff

David Northcutt, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State Senate - District 33

Vivian Figures (i), Dem

State Senate - District 34

Jack Williams, GOP

State House - District 3

Andrew Sorrell, GOP

State House - District 4

Parker Moore (i), GOP

State House - District 8

Billy Jackson, Dem

State House - District 9

Scott Stadthagen, GOP

State House - District 10

Mike Ball (i), GOP

State House - District 12

Corey Harbison (i), GOP

State House - District 14

Tim Wadsworth (i), GOP

State House - District 16

Kyle South (i), GOP

State House - District 17

Tracy Estes, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Phil Segraves, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 18

Jamie Kiel, GOP

State House - District 19

Laura Hall (i), Dem

State House - District 22

Ritchie Whorton (i), GOP

State House - District 23

Tommy Hanes (i), GOP

State House - District 27

Wes Kitchens, GOP

State House - District 28

Kyle Pierce, Dem

State House - District 30

Craig Lipscomb, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Robert McKay, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 31

Mike Holmes (i), GOP

State House - District 32

Barbara Boyd (i), Dem

State House - District 33

Ron Johnson (i), GOP

State House - District 38

Todd Rauch, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Debbie Wood, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 39

Ginny Shaver, GOP

State House - District 42

Jimmy Martin (i), GOP

State House - District 45

Ted Crockett, GOP

State House - District 48

Jim Carns (i), GOP

State House - District 49

April Weaver (i), GOP

State House - District 54

Jacqueline Miller, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Neil Rafferty, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 55

Roderick Scott (i), Dem

State House - District 56

Louise Alexander (i), Dem

State House - District 58

Rolanda Hollis (i), Dem

State House - District 59

Mary Moore (i), Dem

State House - District 60

Juandalynn Givan (i), Dem

State House - District 64

Harry Shiver (i), GOP

State House - District 65

Elaine Beech (i), Dem

State House - District 67

Prince Chestnut (i), Dem

State House - District 69

Kelvin Lawrence (i), Dem

State House - District 73

Matt Fridy (i), GOP

State House - District 76

Thad McClammy (i), Dem

State House - District 77

Malcolm Calhoun, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 78

Kirk Hatcher, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Alvin Holmes (i), Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 81

Terry Martin, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Ed Oliver, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 82

Johnny Ford, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Pebblin Warren (i), Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 83

Jeremy Gray, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Patsy Jones, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 85

Dexter Grimsley (i), Dem

State House - District 87

Jeff Sorrells, GOP

State House - District 88

Al Booth, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Will Dismukes, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 89

Wes Allen, GOP

State House - District 91

Rhett Marques, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Lister Reeves, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 96

Maurice Horsey, Dem

State House - District 97

Adline Clarke (i), Dem

State House - District 99

Sam Jones, Dem

State House - District 102

Willie Gray, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Shane Stringer, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 105

Chip Brown, GOP

Supreme Court - Chief Justice

Tom Parker, GOP

Supreme Court - Place 1

Brad Mendheim (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

Sarah Stewart, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Supreme Court - Place 4

Jay Mitchell, GOP

Civil Appeals - Place 1

Christy Edwards, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Michelle Thomason, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Civil Appeals - Place 2

Chad Hanson, GOP

Criminal Appeals - Place 1

Richard Minor, GOP

Criminal Appeals - Place 2

Rich Anderson, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Chris McCool, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Criminal Appeals - Place 3

Bill Cole, GOP

Secretary of State

Heather Milam, Dem

Secretary of State

John Merrill (i), GOP

Treasurer

John McMillan, GOP

Auditor

Jim Zeigler (i), GOP

Agriculture Commissioner

Gerald Dial, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Rick Pate, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Public Service Comm - Place 1

Jeremy Oden (i), GOP

Public Service Comm - Place 2

Chip Beeker (i), GOP

SBOE - District 2

Melanie Hill, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Tracie West, GOP -- Advances to runoff

SBOE - District 8

Wayne Reynolds, GOP

