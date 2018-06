By The Associated Press



SBOE District 2 GOP - Primary

305 of 306 precincts - 99 percent

r-Melanie Hill 19,625 - 33 percent

r-Tracie West 18,945 - 32 percent

John Taylor 17,005 - 28 percent

Sybil Little 4,148 - 7 percent

r-Advances to runoff

SBOE District 8 GOP - Primary

197 of 197 precincts - 100 percent

x-Wayne Reynolds 30,808 - 52 percent

Rich McAdams 28,652 - 48 percent

AP Elections 06-06-2018 01:42

