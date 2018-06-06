The Latest: Griffin honors Kate Spade while accepting award - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: Griffin honors Kate Spade while accepting award

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, comedian Kathy Griffin poses for a portrait in Los Angeles. Griffin will be honored Tuesday, June 5, by West Hollywood for raising more than $5 million for HIV/AIDS ... (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, comedian Kathy Griffin poses for a portrait in Los Angeles. Griffin will be honored Tuesday, June 5, by West Hollywood for raising more than $5 million for HIV/AIDS ...

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on the city of West Hollywood, California, honoring comedian Kathy Griffin for her LGBTQ activism (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

Kathy Griffin has accepted an award honoring her contributions to LGBTQ community by dedicating part of her honor to late designer Kate Spade.

Griffin wore an outfit made out entirely of Spade's designs while accepting an honor from the Southern California city of West Hollywood Tuesday night.

Griffin opened her acceptance remarks with a tribute to Spade, who was found dead in New York earlier Tuesday in an apparent suicide.

The city gave Griffin on Tuesday its Rainbow Key Award for raising $5 million for HIV/AIDS services and other LGBTQ causes.

West Hollywood Mayor John Duran presented the comedienne the award.

She also said she's starting a social media campaign to support advertisers who didn't pull ads from Samantha Bee.

___

12 a.m.

Kathy Griffin will be honored Tuesday by West Hollywood for raising more than $5 million for HIV/AIDS services and LGBTQ causes.

The city will present Griffin with a Rainbow Key Award as part of an annual ceremony honoring individuals who have made contributions to the LGBTQ community.

Griffin is in the midst of a comeback following the uproar after she posed for a photo shoot while holding a fake severed Donald Trump head in May 2017.

Griffin apologized, but later retracted it.

The comedian addressed the fallout of the image, which included death threats and lost jobs, in an interview with The Associated Press in April before she embarked on a North American tour.

West Hollywood is a city of 36,000 between Los Angeles' Hollywood neighborhood and Beverly Hills.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge who sentenced swimmer recalled amid #MeToo movement

    Judge who sentenced swimmer recalled amid #MeToo movement

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-06-05 13:52:38 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:10 AM EDT2018-06-06 10:10:54 GMT
    The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus. (Source: KGO/CNN)The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus. (Source: KGO/CNN)

    The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus.

    More >>

    The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus.

    More >>

  • San Francisco mayor's race very tight under unusual system

    San Francisco mayor's race very tight under unusual system

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 2:10 AM EDT2018-06-06 06:10:33 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:04 AM EDT2018-06-06 10:04:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). San Francisco mayoral candidate London Breed speaks to supporters during an election night party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in San Francisco.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). San Francisco mayoral candidate London Breed speaks to supporters during an election night party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in San Francisco.
    Initial returns show business community favorite London Breed leading in the race for San Francisco mayor, with more liberal Democrats Mark Leno and Jane Kim trailing in second and third place.More >>
    Initial returns show business community favorite London Breed leading in the race for San Francisco mayor, with more liberal Democrats Mark Leno and Jane Kim trailing in second and third place.More >>

  • Bill Clinton says 'Today' interview wasn't his 'finest hour'

    Bill Clinton says 'Today' interview wasn't his 'finest hour'

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 12:50 AM EDT2018-06-06 04:50:40 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-06-06 10:03:03 GMT
    (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via AP). In this image released by CBS, former President Bill Clinton, left, appears with host Stephen Colbert while promoting his book "The President is Missing," on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Tuesday, June 5, 2018 in N...(Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via AP). In this image released by CBS, former President Bill Clinton, left, appears with host Stephen Colbert while promoting his book "The President is Missing," on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Tuesday, June 5, 2018 in N...
    Former President Bill Clinton is acknowledging that his combative response earlier this week to questions about Monica Lewinsky wasn't his "finest hour.".More >>
    Former President Bill Clinton is acknowledging that his combative response earlier this week to questions about Monica Lewinsky wasn't his "finest hour.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly