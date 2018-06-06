Sue Bell Cobb concedes to Maddox in Dem. primary

Sue Bell Cobb graciously conceded to Walt Maddox Tuesday evening in a speech to her supporters.

“It’s time for Democrats to unite to create an Alabama we can be proud of” and that “change is in the air.”

She did not hint at what the future holds for her politically but did say she’s looking forward to continue working to make Alabama a state that is the envy of the south.

