Maddox celebrates Democratic nomination with supporters

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox was declared Democratic gubernatorial nominee winner in Tuesday night’s Alabama primary election.

Maddox said in his victory speech that he plans to expand Medicaid coverage, create an education lottery and fix Alabama’s roads.

He thanked his wife and two kids for supporting him along the campaign trail.

Maddox said the road to Governor won’t be easy but insists his platform will resonate with Alabamians ready for a change and bright future with new leadership.

