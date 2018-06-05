Gov. Kay Ivey releases statement after securing Republican nomination in AL governor race

Governor Kay Ivey tonight issued the following statement after securing the Republican nomination for Governor of Alabama:

“We’ve been saying it for months but now the results have made it clear: Alabama is working again!

“To everyone who voted to keep Alabama working, thank you! And for those who supported another candidate, I'm going to work hard to earn your support because I know that together we can make Alabama an even greater place to live, work, visit, and raise a family.

“In the last 14 months, we’ve won one conservative achievement after another, but I can promise you this: I am not done!

“I’m going to keep fighting for honest, straightforward, tell-it-like-it-is government. I’m going to keep fighting to make sure we bring more jobs to Alabama. I’m going to keep fighting to make sure our children have the education they need and deserve. I’m going to keep fighting to improve the state's infrastructure. And, above all, I am going to keep fighting to maintain your trust and work hard on your behalf.

“I’m grateful to the people of Alabama for their support throughout this journey, and I am honored to be chosen as the Republican nominee for Governor. I humbly ask for the people’s continued support, prayers and votes in November. Let’s keep up the good fight!”

Ivey will face Walt Maddox, who won the Democratic nomination, in the General Election this June.

