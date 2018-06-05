Incumbent Etowah Co. sheriff defeated in Republican primary

There will be a new sheriff taking office in Etowah County next year.

After eleven years in office, longtime sheriff Todd Entrekin was defeated in Tuesday's Republican primary by Rainbow City Police Chief Jonathon Horton.

An exuberant Horton thanked his supporters after a tough campaign that included allegations of domestic violence against Horton and criticism over how Entrekin has handled the inmate food program.

"Sticking with the issues, being transparent, and just staying after it. And I really, truthfully, have to give all the credit to God, and to my wife," said Horton.

"He done a good job, they worked hard, his supporters got out and they've done a good job and I congratulate them on the race that they've run," said Entrekin.

Entrekin was appointed eleven years ago to succeed the late Sheriff James Hayes.

Entrekin says he has enough time saved in the retirement system but hasn't necessarily decided whether he will retire from law enforcement.

There is no Democratic candidate for Etowah County Sheriff, but at least one person has expressed interest in running as an independent.

