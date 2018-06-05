Judge rules class action against Weinstein Co. can proceed - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Judge rules class action against Weinstein Co. can proceed

(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein, center, listens during a court proceeding in New York during his arraignment on rape and other charges. On Friday, June 1, 2018, a new rape allegation... (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein, center, listens during a court proceeding in New York during his arraignment on rape and other charges. On Friday, June 1, 2018, a new rape allegation...

NEW YORK (AP) - A Delaware bankruptcy judge says six women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct can proceed with their class action lawsuit against the television and film company he co-founded.

The judge's ruling Tuesday granted a motion to lift an automatic stay on pending litigation against the Weinstein Co., which was forced into bankruptcy after the sex scandal exploded in October.

The class-action complaint accuses the company of operating like an organized crime group to conceal widespread sexual harassment and assaults.

Earlier Tuesday, Weinstein pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City after a grand jury charged him with raping a woman in a hotel room and forcing another to perform oral sex in his office.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Officials: 118K names missing from voter lists in LA county

    Officials: 118K names missing from voter lists in LA county

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 12:34 AM EDT2018-06-06 04:34:39 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-06-06 05:43:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel). "I Voted" stickers wait for voters at a polling station inside the library at Robert F. Kennedy Elementary School in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Voters are casting ballots in California's primary election, setting ...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). "I Voted" stickers wait for voters at a polling station inside the library at Robert F. Kennedy Elementary School in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Voters are casting ballots in California's primary election, setting ...

    Officials say they are still working to identify what caused some names to not be included on printed lists of voters.

    More >>

    Officials say they are still working to identify what caused some names to not be included on printed lists of voters.

    More >>

  • Democrats hope for big push from 8-state primary night

    Democrats hope for big push from 8-state primary night

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:59:55 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-06-06 05:43:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox address supporters at the Sacramento County Republican Party headquarters in Sacramento, Calif. Tuesday's primary election will set ...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox address supporters at the Sacramento County Republican Party headquarters in Sacramento, Calif. Tuesday's primary election will set ...
    Blue wave? California lurches to center of midterm fight as eight states host primary elections.More >>
    Blue wave? California lurches to center of midterm fight as eight states host primary elections.More >>

  • Newsom advances in race for California governor

    Newsom advances in race for California governor

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 3:00 AM EDT2018-06-05 07:00:35 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-06-06 05:43:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Dieg...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Dieg...
    The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.More >>
    The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly