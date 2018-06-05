FIRST ALERT: Code Orange air quality alert on Wednesday

Enjoy a few more days of sunshine across Alabama with temperatures gradually warming into the upper 80s to lower 90s. In the meantime, there is a Code Orange tomorrow for air quality in Jefferson and Shelby counties. If you have breathing issues, it would be a good idea to remain indoors tomorrow. High temperatures for the rest of the week will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Moisture will increase by the weekend. This will mean a much better chance for rain and storms by the weekend.

Right now Saturday looks the drier of the weekend days with only a few scattered storms during the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 90s during the afternoon. By Sunday, models are indicating higher humidity and a better chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms could become briefly strong. If you are going to the Heart Walk at Railroad Park Saturday, expect rain chances around 30-percent during the afternoon. It will be a good idea to keep the WBRC First Alert Weather app handy.

The forecast pattern next week looks a bit more unsettled with almost daily afternoon showers and storms. Rain chances will be around 40-percent next week.

