Facebook shared user data with Chinese handset makers - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Facebook shared user data with Chinese handset makers

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) - Facebook has acknowledged it shared user data with several Chinese handset manufacturers, including Huawei, a company flagged by U.S. intelligence officials as a national security threat, as it faces a fresh wave of allegations over its handling of private data.

Chinese firms Huawei, Lenovo, Oppo and TCL were among numerous handset makers that were given access to Facebook data in a "controlled" way approved by Facebook, the social media giant's vice president of mobile partnerships, Francisco Varela, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement came after The New York Times published reports detailing how Facebook has given device makers deep access to the data of users' friends without their explicit consent. The data included work history, relationship status and likes on device users and their friends.

The Times reported the recipients of Facebook data included Chinese firms like Huawei that have been banned by some U.S. government agencies due to security concerns. Facebook told the newspaper it would end its data partnership with Huawei by the end of this week.

Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the news raises legitimate concerns and wanted to know how Facebook ensured data was not transferred to Chinese servers.

"Given the interest from Congress, we wanted to make clear that all the information from these integrations with Huawei was stored on the device, not on Huawei's servers," Facebook's Varela said.

Huawei did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It has long denied that its products pose security risks.

For years, Huawei and its Shenzhen-based rival ZTE have been the subject of security misgivings in the U.S., but they have come under particular scrutiny since the start of the Trump administration. The Pentagon in May banned the sale of Huawei and ZTE phones on military bases, four months after AT&T dropped a deal to sell a new Huawei smartphone.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Democrats hope for 'blue wave' push from 8-state primary day

    Democrats hope for 'blue wave' push from 8-state primary day

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:59:55 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:05 AM EDT2018-06-06 07:05:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox address supporters at the Sacramento County Republican Party headquarters in Sacramento, Calif. Tuesday's primary election will set ...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox address supporters at the Sacramento County Republican Party headquarters in Sacramento, Calif. Tuesday's primary election will set ...
    Blue wave? California lurches to center of midterm fight as eight states host primary elections.More >>
    Blue wave? California lurches to center of midterm fight as eight states host primary elections.More >>

  • GOP avoids shutout in race for California governor

    GOP avoids shutout in race for California governor

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 3:00 AM EDT2018-06-05 07:00:35 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:04 AM EDT2018-06-06 07:04:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Dieg...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Dieg...
    The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.More >>
    The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.More >>

  • Things to Know: 8 states cast midterm primary votes Tuesday

    Things to Know: 8 states cast midterm primary votes Tuesday

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:59:19 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:04 AM EDT2018-06-06 07:04:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Eight states cast midterm primary ballots Tuesday, with impl...(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Eight states cast midterm primary ballots Tuesday, with impl...

    Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.

    More >>

    Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly