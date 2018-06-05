AL-GOP-StSen-Contested

By The Associated Press
8 of 32 precincts - 25 percent
Tom Butler 2,618 - 69 percent
Steve Smith 1,154 - 31 percent
20 of 100 precincts - 20 percent
Garlan Gudger 4,233 - 65 percent
Paul Bussman (i) 2,300 - 35 percent
13 of 69 precincts - 19 percent
Larry Stutts (i) 606 - 53 percent
Eric Aycock 269 - 24 percent
Steve Lolley 267 - 23 percent
8 of 37 precincts - 22 percent
Sam Givhan 1,508 - 56 percent
Mary Scott Hunter 1,175 - 44 percent
11 of 88 precincts - 13 percent
Max Fuller 476 - 51 percent
Steve Livingston (i) 458 - 49 percent
13 of 63 precincts - 21 percent
Andrew Jones 2,174 - 71 percent
Mack Butler 909 - 29 percent
5 of 50 precincts - 10 percent
Del Marsh (i) 1,029 - 60 percent
Wayne Willis 674 - 40 percent
10 of 99 precincts - 10 percent
Mike Sparks 2,468 - 53 percent
Randy Price 1,649 - 36 percent
Tim Sprayberry 522 - 11 percent
12 of 76 precincts - 16 percent
Gerald Allen (i) 928 - 80 percent
Frank Chandler 237 - 20 percent
2 of 51 precincts - 4 percent
Will Barfoot 524 - 67 percent
Ronda Walker 256 - 33 percent
0 of 30 precincts - 0 percent
Jeff Boyd 0 - 0 percent
Chris Elliott 0 - 0 percent
David Northcutt 0 - 0 percent
Bill Roberts 0 - 0 percent
1 of 34 precincts - 3 percent
Jack Williams 196 - 66 percent
Mark Shirey 100 - 34 percent
