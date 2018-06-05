AL-GOP-StSen-Contested

By The Associated Press



District 2

8 of 32 precincts - 25 percent

Tom Butler 2,618 - 69 percent

Steve Smith 1,154 - 31 percent

District 4

20 of 100 precincts - 20 percent

Garlan Gudger 4,233 - 65 percent

Paul Bussman (i) 2,300 - 35 percent

District 6

13 of 69 precincts - 19 percent

Larry Stutts (i) 606 - 53 percent

Eric Aycock 269 - 24 percent

Steve Lolley 267 - 23 percent

District 7

8 of 37 precincts - 22 percent

Sam Givhan 1,508 - 56 percent

Mary Scott Hunter 1,175 - 44 percent

District 8

11 of 88 precincts - 13 percent

Max Fuller 476 - 51 percent

Steve Livingston (i) 458 - 49 percent

District 10

13 of 63 precincts - 21 percent

Andrew Jones 2,174 - 71 percent

Mack Butler 909 - 29 percent

District 12

5 of 50 precincts - 10 percent

Del Marsh (i) 1,029 - 60 percent

Wayne Willis 674 - 40 percent

District 13

10 of 99 precincts - 10 percent

Mike Sparks 2,468 - 53 percent

Randy Price 1,649 - 36 percent

Tim Sprayberry 522 - 11 percent

District 21

12 of 76 precincts - 16 percent

Gerald Allen (i) 928 - 80 percent

Frank Chandler 237 - 20 percent

District 25

2 of 51 precincts - 4 percent

Will Barfoot 524 - 67 percent

Ronda Walker 256 - 33 percent

District 32

0 of 30 precincts - 0 percent

Jeff Boyd 0 - 0 percent

Chris Elliott 0 - 0 percent

David Northcutt 0 - 0 percent

Bill Roberts 0 - 0 percent

District 34

1 of 34 precincts - 3 percent

Jack Williams 196 - 66 percent

Mark Shirey 100 - 34 percent

AP Elections 06-05-2018 20:37

