AL-Dem-House-Contested

By The Associated Press



District 1 Southwest corner, Mobile

33 of 240 precincts - 14 percent

Robert Kennedy 3,173 - 83 percent

Lizzetta McConnell 635 - 17 percent

District 2 SE, pt of Montgomery

101 of 385 precincts - 26 percent

Tabitha Isner 4,652 - 58 percent

Audri Scott Williams 3,406 - 42 percent

District 3 East central, Auburn

54 of 290 precincts - 19 percent

Mallory Hagan 4,424 - 64 percent

Adia Winfrey 2,439 - 36 percent

District 4 North central, Gadsden

78 of 427 precincts - 18 percent

Rick Neighbors 749 - 53 percent

Lee Auman 670 - 47 percent

AP Elections 06-05-2018 20:37

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.