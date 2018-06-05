AL-Dem-House-Contested

By The Associated Press
33 of 240 precincts - 14 percent
Robert Kennedy 3,173 - 83 percent
Lizzetta McConnell 635 - 17 percent
101 of 385 precincts - 26 percent
Tabitha Isner 4,652 - 58 percent
Audri Scott Williams 3,406 - 42 percent
54 of 290 precincts - 19 percent
Mallory Hagan 4,424 - 64 percent
Adia Winfrey 2,439 - 36 percent
78 of 427 precincts - 18 percent
Rick Neighbors 749 - 53 percent
Lee Auman 670 - 47 percent
AP Elections 06-05-2018 20:37
