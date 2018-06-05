AL-GOP-House-Contested

By The Associated Press



District 2 SE, pt of Montgomery

99 of 385 precincts - 26 percent

Martha Roby (i) 6,319 - 37 percent

Bobby Bright 4,760 - 28 percent

Barry Moore 4,094 - 24 percent

Rich Hobson 1,113 - 7 percent

Tommy Amason 774 - 5 percent

District 4 North central, Gadsden

72 of 427 precincts - 17 percent

Robert Aderholt (i) 12,761 - 81 percent

Anthony Blackmon 3,079 - 19 percent

District 5 North border, Huntsville

49 of 206 precincts - 24 percent

Mo Brooks (i) 12,489 - 61 percent

Clayton Hinchman 7,854 - 39 percent

AP Elections 06-05-2018 20:37

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.