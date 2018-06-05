AL-GOP-House-Contested

By The Associated Press
99 of 385 precincts - 26 percent
Martha Roby (i) 6,319 - 37 percent
Bobby Bright 4,760 - 28 percent
Barry Moore 4,094 - 24 percent
Rich Hobson 1,113 - 7 percent
Tommy Amason 774 - 5 percent
72 of 427 precincts - 17 percent
Robert Aderholt (i) 12,761 - 81 percent
Anthony Blackmon 3,079 - 19 percent
49 of 206 precincts - 24 percent
Mo Brooks (i) 12,489 - 61 percent
Clayton Hinchman 7,854 - 39 percent
