AL-Dem-StSen-Contested

By The Associated Press



District 2

8 of 32 precincts - 25 percent

Amy Wasyluka 502 - 61 percent

Michael Smith 325 - 39 percent

District 7

8 of 37 precincts - 22 percent

Deborah Barros 396 - 43 percent

Deidra Willis 329 - 36 percent

Johnathan Hard 191 - 21 percent

District 26

2 of 33 precincts - 6 percent

David Burkette 1,672 - 47 percent

John Knight 1,221 - 34 percent

Fred Bell 693 - 19 percent

District 33

2 of 33 precincts - 6 percent

Vivian Figures (i) 765 - 66 percent

Victor Crawford 350 - 30 percent

Michael Cooley 52 - 4 percent

AP Elections 06-05-2018 20:37

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.