Live Blog: Alabama Primary Elections watch parties

We'll be updating this list throughout the night.
Follow Alan Collins for updates from Ivey's headquarters in Montgomery.
Follow Hannah Ward for updates
Mayor Battle just walked in to greet his guests at the watch party here in Huntsville. @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/lTxghTHhGR— Hannah Ward (@HannahWBRC) June 6, 2018
WBRC EXCLUSIVE: Mayor Tommy Battle’s dad talks with me about how great it felt being able to go with his son to the polls today and also gives @TommyBattle some advice for tonight. @WBRCnews #AlabamaPrimary @NickLough pic.twitter.com/1D0c0PLj9V— Steffany Means WBRC (@SteffanyWBRC) June 6, 2018
Walt Maddox
Follow Kelvin Reynolds for updates
8:30 pm General Update
