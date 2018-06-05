AL-GOP-StHou-Contested

By The Associated Press
0 of 15 precincts - 0 percent
Humphrey Lee 0 - 0 percent
Andrew Sorrell 0 - 0 percent
0 of 23 precincts - 0 percent
Tom Fredricks 0 - 0 percent
Parker Moore (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 25 precincts - 0 percent
James Bowling 0 - 0 percent
Justin Morrow 0 - 0 percent
Scott Stadthagen 0 - 0 percent
0 of 16 precincts - 0 percent
Mike Ball (i) 0 - 0 percent
Charles Orr 0 - 0 percent
0 of 35 precincts - 0 percent
Alex Chaney 0 - 0 percent
Corey Harbison (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 40 precincts - 0 percent
Richard Corry 0 - 0 percent
Tim Wadsworth (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 54 precincts - 0 percent
Kyle South (i) 162 - 92 percent
Mike Simpson 14 - 8 percent
0 of 44 precincts - 0 percent
Tracy Estes 0 - 0 percent
David Hall 0 - 0 percent
Phil Segraves 0 - 0 percent
0 of 33 precincts - 0 percent
Jamie Kiel 0 - 0 percent
Tony Riley 0 - 0 percent
0 of 35 precincts - 0 percent
Wayne Johnson 0 - 0 percent
Ritchie Whorton (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 23 precincts - 0 percent
Parker Edmiston 0 - 0 percent
Tommy Hanes (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 32 precincts - 0 percent
Wes Kitchens 0 - 0 percent
Ronnie Opolka 0 - 0 percent
0 of 25 precincts - 0 percent
Rusty Jessup 0 - 0 percent
Craig Lipscomb 0 - 0 percent
Robert McKay 0 - 0 percent
Ryan Preston 0 - 0 percent
0 of 25 precincts - 0 percent
Dustin DeVaughn 0 - 0 percent
Mike Holmes (i) 0 - 0 percent
1 of 34 precincts - 3 percent
Ron Johnson (i) 43 - 61 percent
Ben Robbins 27 - 39 percent
0 of 22 precincts - 0 percent
Bryan Murphy 0 - 0 percent
Todd Rauch 0 - 0 percent
Debbie Wood 0 - 0 percent
0 of 45 precincts - 0 percent
TJ Maloney 0 - 0 percent
Ginny Shaver 0 - 0 percent
0 of 23 precincts - 0 percent
Jimmie Hardee 0 - 0 percent
Jimmy Martin (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 22 precincts - 0 percent
Ted Crockett 0 - 0 percent
Dickie Drake (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 18 precincts - 0 percent
Jim Carns (i) 0 - 0 percent
William Wentowski 0 - 0 percent
0 of 26 precincts - 0 percent
Donna Strong 0 - 0 percent
April Weaver (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 33 precincts - 0 percent
Harry Shiver (i) 9 - 82 percent
Stephen Sexton 2 - 18 percent
0 of 13 precincts - 0 percent
Stephen Bryant 0 - 0 percent
Matt Fridy (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 35 precincts - 0 percent
Derrick Blythe 0 - 0 percent
Joy Johns 0 - 0 percent
Terry Martin 0 - 0 percent
Ed Oliver 0 - 0 percent
0 of 40 precincts - 0 percent
Adam Parker 0 - 0 percent
Jeff Sorrells 0 - 0 percent
0 of 15 precincts - 0 percent
Jeremy Arthur 0 - 0 percent
Al Booth 0 - 0 percent
Will Dismukes 0 - 0 percent
0 of 44 precincts - 0 percent
Wes Allen 0 - 0 percent
Marcus Paramore 0 - 0 percent
1 of 24 precincts - 4 percent
Rhett Marques 95 - 46 percent
Lister Reeves 61 - 29 percent
Clarke White 52 - 25 percent
0 of 16 precincts - 0 percent
Willie Gray 0 - 0 percent
Belinda Shoub 0 - 0 percent
Shane Stringer 0 - 0 percent
0 of 12 precincts - 0 percent
Matthew Bentley 0 - 0 percent
Chip Brown 0 - 0 percent
Cody Dockens 0 - 0 percent
Janet Oglesby 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 06-05-2018 19:42
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.