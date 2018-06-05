AL-TopRaces-Glance-Sum

By The Associated Press
8 of 2,169 precincts - 0 percent
Walt Maddox 1,039 - 56 percent
Sue Bell Cobb 555 - 30 percent
James Fields 151 - 8 percent
Doug Smith 69 - 4 percent
Anthony White 32 - 2 percent
Christopher Countryman 18 - 1 percent
9 of 2,169 precincts - 0 percent
Kay Ivey (i) 978 - 57 percent
Tommy Battle 365 - 21 percent
Scott Dawson 246 - 14 percent
Bill Hightower 127 - 7 percent
Michael McAllister 12 - 1 percent
8 of 2,169 precincts - 0 percent
Twinkle Cavanaugh 667 - 44 percent
Will Ainsworth 592 - 39 percent
Rusty Glover 242 - 16 percent
7 of 2,169 precincts - 0 percent
Joseph Siegelman 878 - 51 percent
Chris Christie 843 - 49 percent
7 of 2,169 precincts - 0 percent
Troy King 486 - 39 percent
Steve Marshall (i) 355 - 28 percent
Alice Martin 279 - 22 percent
Chess Bedsole 141 - 11 percent
6 of 2,169 precincts - 0 percent
Lyn Stuart (i) 468 - 53 percent
Tom Parker 417 - 47 percent
5 of 2,169 precincts - 0 percent
Jim Zeigler (i) 446 - 67 percent
Stan Cooke 151 - 23 percent
Elliott Lipinsky 67 - 10 percent
5 of 2,169 precincts - 0 percent
Rick Pate 254 - 41 percent
Gerald Dial 237 - 38 percent
Cecil Murphy 86 - 14 percent
Tracy Crane 46 - 7 percent
