AL-TopRaces-Glance-Sum

By The Associated Press



Governor Dem - Primary

8 of 2,169 precincts - 0 percent

Walt Maddox 1,039 - 56 percent

Sue Bell Cobb 555 - 30 percent

James Fields 151 - 8 percent

Doug Smith 69 - 4 percent

Anthony White 32 - 2 percent

Christopher Countryman 18 - 1 percent

Governor GOP - Primary

9 of 2,169 precincts - 0 percent

Kay Ivey (i) 978 - 57 percent

Tommy Battle 365 - 21 percent

Scott Dawson 246 - 14 percent

Bill Hightower 127 - 7 percent

Michael McAllister 12 - 1 percent

Lieutenant Governor GOP - Primary

8 of 2,169 precincts - 0 percent

Twinkle Cavanaugh 667 - 44 percent

Will Ainsworth 592 - 39 percent

Rusty Glover 242 - 16 percent

Attorney General Dem - Primary

7 of 2,169 precincts - 0 percent

Joseph Siegelman 878 - 51 percent

Chris Christie 843 - 49 percent

Attorney General GOP - Primary

7 of 2,169 precincts - 0 percent

Troy King 486 - 39 percent

Steve Marshall (i) 355 - 28 percent

Alice Martin 279 - 22 percent

Chess Bedsole 141 - 11 percent

Supreme Court Chief Justice GOP - Primary

6 of 2,169 precincts - 0 percent

Lyn Stuart (i) 468 - 53 percent

Tom Parker 417 - 47 percent

Auditor GOP - Primary

5 of 2,169 precincts - 0 percent

Jim Zeigler (i) 446 - 67 percent

Stan Cooke 151 - 23 percent

Elliott Lipinsky 67 - 10 percent

Agriculture Commissioner GOP - Primary

5 of 2,169 precincts - 0 percent

Rick Pate 254 - 41 percent

Gerald Dial 237 - 38 percent

Cecil Murphy 86 - 14 percent

Tracy Crane 46 - 7 percent

AP Elections 06-05-2018 19:47

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.