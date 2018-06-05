AL-StateWid-Glance-Sum

By The Associated Press



Governor Dem - Primary

104 of 2,169 precincts - 5 percent

Walt Maddox 5,068 - 52 percent

Sue Bell Cobb 3,083 - 32 percent

James Fields 744 - 8 percent

Doug Smith 351 - 4 percent

Anthony White 338 - 3 percent

Christopher Countryman 140 - 1 percent

Governor GOP - Primary

78 of 2,169 precincts - 4 percent

Kay Ivey (i) 10,440 - 61 percent

Tommy Battle 3,629 - 21 percent

Scott Dawson 2,183 - 13 percent

Bill Hightower 663 - 4 percent

Michael McAllister 103 - 1 percent

Lieutenant Governor GOP - Primary

78 of 2,169 precincts - 4 percent

Twinkle Cavanaugh 7,181 - 45 percent

Will Ainsworth 5,988 - 38 percent

Rusty Glover 2,775 - 17 percent

Attorney General Dem - Primary

48 of 2,169 precincts - 2 percent

Joseph Siegelman 3,028 - 58 percent

Chris Christie 2,166 - 42 percent

Attorney General GOP - Primary

52 of 2,169 precincts - 2 percent

Troy King 3,210 - 36 percent

Steve Marshall (i) 2,305 - 26 percent

Alice Martin 1,980 - 22 percent

Chess Bedsole 1,500 - 17 percent

Public Service Comm Place 1 GOP - Primary

36 of 2,169 precincts - 2 percent

Jeremy Oden (i) 3,061 - 51 percent

Jim Bonner 2,912 - 49 percent

Public Service Comm Place 2 GOP - Primary

37 of 2,169 precincts - 2 percent

Chip Beeker (i) 3,750 - 68 percent

Robin Litaker 1,778 - 32 percent

Secretary of State Dem - Primary

31 of 2,169 precincts - 1 percent

Heather Milam 2,408 - 64 percent

Lula Albert 1,366 - 36 percent

Secretary of State GOP - Primary

31 of 2,169 precincts - 1 percent

John Merrill (i) 3,524 - 71 percent

Michael Johnson 1,459 - 29 percent

Treasurer GOP - Primary

30 of 2,169 precincts - 1 percent

John McMillan 2,791 - 61 percent

David Black 1,040 - 23 percent

Stephen Evans 757 - 16 percent

Auditor GOP - Primary

39 of 2,169 precincts - 2 percent

Jim Zeigler (i) 3,967 - 57 percent

Stan Cooke 2,351 - 33 percent

Elliott Lipinsky 703 - 10 percent

Agriculture Commissioner GOP - Primary

38 of 2,169 precincts - 2 percent

Rick Pate 2,241 - 35 percent

Gerald Dial 1,816 - 28 percent

Cecil Murphy 1,459 - 23 percent

Tracy Crane 949 - 15 percent

AP Elections 06-05-2018 20:07

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.