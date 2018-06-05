AL-StateWid-Glance-Sum

By The Associated Press
104 of 2,169 precincts - 5 percent
Walt Maddox 5,068 - 52 percent
Sue Bell Cobb 3,083 - 32 percent
James Fields 744 - 8 percent
Doug Smith 351 - 4 percent
Anthony White 338 - 3 percent
Christopher Countryman 140 - 1 percent
78 of 2,169 precincts - 4 percent
Kay Ivey (i) 10,440 - 61 percent
Tommy Battle 3,629 - 21 percent
Scott Dawson 2,183 - 13 percent
Bill Hightower 663 - 4 percent
Michael McAllister 103 - 1 percent
78 of 2,169 precincts - 4 percent
Twinkle Cavanaugh 7,181 - 45 percent
Will Ainsworth 5,988 - 38 percent
Rusty Glover 2,775 - 17 percent
48 of 2,169 precincts - 2 percent
Joseph Siegelman 3,028 - 58 percent
Chris Christie 2,166 - 42 percent
52 of 2,169 precincts - 2 percent
Troy King 3,210 - 36 percent
Steve Marshall (i) 2,305 - 26 percent
Alice Martin 1,980 - 22 percent
Chess Bedsole 1,500 - 17 percent
36 of 2,169 precincts - 2 percent
Jeremy Oden (i) 3,061 - 51 percent
Jim Bonner 2,912 - 49 percent
37 of 2,169 precincts - 2 percent
Chip Beeker (i) 3,750 - 68 percent
Robin Litaker 1,778 - 32 percent
31 of 2,169 precincts - 1 percent
Heather Milam 2,408 - 64 percent
Lula Albert 1,366 - 36 percent
31 of 2,169 precincts - 1 percent
John Merrill (i) 3,524 - 71 percent
Michael Johnson 1,459 - 29 percent
30 of 2,169 precincts - 1 percent
John McMillan 2,791 - 61 percent
David Black 1,040 - 23 percent
Stephen Evans 757 - 16 percent
39 of 2,169 precincts - 2 percent
Jim Zeigler (i) 3,967 - 57 percent
Stan Cooke 2,351 - 33 percent
Elliott Lipinsky 703 - 10 percent
38 of 2,169 precincts - 2 percent
Rick Pate 2,241 - 35 percent
Gerald Dial 1,816 - 28 percent
Cecil Murphy 1,459 - 23 percent
Tracy Crane 949 - 15 percent
AP Elections 06-05-2018 20:07
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.