Former Auburn AD Jay Jacobs lands new gig

It didn’t take long for former Auburn Director of Athletics Jay Jacobs to find a new job. Jacobs, who announced his resignation last November and left his Auburn post just a few months ago, has been hired as the Associate Athletic Director at the University Of Florida. Jacobs will be put in charge of marketing, communications, and ticketing.

Says Florida Director of Athletics Scott Stricklin via a statement, "Florida Athletics is fortunate to have someone of Jay's caliber. His character, vision, experience, and ability to connect with people will be tremendous assets to our department. Additionally, having served in a leadership role in the SEC, Jay understands the great privilege and responsibility we have as a member of this wonderful conference. It's exciting to have Jay joining the Gators."

Added Jacobs via his own statement, "Some people are fortunate to say they are coming home once in their careers, now I am lucky enough to say it twice. Having attended high school in Jacksonville, I'm honored and privileged to join the UAA and continue to work in the nation's best conference in the SEC. I am looking forward to working with Scott Stricklin and the rest of the staff to help serve the Gator student-athletes, coaches and fans of the Gator Nation."

Jacobs, a former Auburn football walk-on in the late eighties, spent over thirty years at Auburn in various administrative roles. After working in the strength and conditioning department for three years, Jacobs joined the administrative staff in 1991 and was promoted to Associate Athletics Director for Operations in 1994. Seven years later he was named Senior Associate Athletics Director, where he focused on the Tigers' fundraising.

Jacobs became Auburn's 14th Athletic Director in January 2005 and his 13-year run at the helm was the third-longest tenure in school history. Five different teams won 12 national championships under his leadership and 25 conference championship trophies were hoisted, while the department's revenue growth nearly tripled from 57.3 million in 2005 to 147.5 million in 2017.

Jacobs also saw his share of rocky times at Auburn. It was on his watch that the softball program went through a scandal involving Corey Myers, the former assistant softball coach. Head coach Clint Myers resigned. Jacobs was also present during the FBI’s investigation into the men’s basketball program whereupon assistant Chuck Person was charged with a federal crime.

Jacobs and his wife, Angie, raised three daughters and have opened their home to a number of foster children. Now it’s off to Gainesville, Florida.

