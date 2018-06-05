2 Crimson Tide players taken in MLB Draft

Alabama outfielder Chandler Taylor was taken in the 10th round of the MLB Draft by the Houston Astros. (Source: University of Alabama Athletics)

It's been a dream-come-true for baseball players all across the nation as the 2018 MLB Draft has been underway, and the same is true for two Alabama Crimson Tide players.

ACA graduate and junior Alabama outfielder Chandler Taylor and Alabama pitcher Jake Walters were selected on Tuesday.

Walters was taken in the 9th round (267th) by the Miami Marlins. Walters was the first Alabama player selected in this year's draft. This past season, Walters made 14 starts, tied the team lead for wins with four, led the team in strikeouts with 82 and owned a team-best 2.89 ERA.

?? Tied for the UA all-time lead in career starts

?? Third in career strikeouts

?? Fourth in career innings pitched

?? Fourth in batters faced for his career



We'll miss you, Walt!#MLBDraft #BuiltByBama #RollTide pic.twitter.com/msFBW9IVTi — Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) June 5, 2018

Montgomery product Chandler Taylor was taken in the 10th round (312) by the Houston Astros. Last season for the Crimson Tide, Taylor belted a team-high 13 home runs. Taylor was a three-year starter while at Alabama and totaled 38 home runs in his career.

The reason for ??? on more than a few occasions!



CT is tied for ninth all-time at Alabama for home runs with 38 across his three seasons ??#MLBDraft #BuiltByBama #RollTide pic.twitter.com/IoEMcFgAsr — Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) June 5, 2018

The First-Year Player Draft wraps up Wednesday.

