18-year-old Hueytown lifeguard called a 'hero'

Kayla Cayton wasn’t in the right place at the right time, but she was right where she was supposed to be and doing her job as she was trained to do. For that she is being called a hero.

Cayton was on the job at the Alabama Splash Adventure on Monday when she spotted a boy in distress. She didn’t panic - she just did her job and along with support staff, saved the boy’s life.

Kayla Cayton has only been a lifeguard for three weeks, but she acted with experience. The boy, who was taken to Children’s of Alabama, is expected to be released on Wednesday.

Cayton will begin her college life in the fall at UAB where she plans on studying nursing in the hopes of helping to save more lives.

