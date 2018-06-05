The best PS3 games

By Brandon Widder



It seemed like just yesterday that Sony pulled the curtain back on the sleek, jet-black box known as the PlayStation 3, but in reality, the console has been out for nearly a decade. There have been more than 800 titles released for the platform in the time since. Whilethe PlayStation 4 and Xbox One may be garnering all the limelight with gamessuch asEvolveand the forthcomingWitcher 3: Wild Hunt,there are still still a slew of AAA and indie titles to come before Sony officially hammers the final nail into the PS3’s coffin. However, with so many games to choose from, we know it can be hard to choose your next purchase. There’s a laundry list of fantastic titles available for the console, fromThe Last of UstoGrand Theft Auto V, many of which you can purchase new at budget-friendly prices or pick up secondhand from some dude on Craigslist.

Below are 15 of our favorite titles for PS3, in no particular order, whether you’re looking for a standalone masterpiece or a highlight from ablockbuster franchise.

‘The Last of Us’

Despite an unevencombat system and a lack of multiplayer content, Naughty Dog’sThe Last of Uscame away as one of the most alluringconsole titles of any generation. Its fantastic visual design, rich voice acting, and choice-based gameplay blend together in support of incredible, mature storytelling. The compelling relationship between Joel and Ellie as they fend for themselves inapost-apocalyptic United States is memorable to say the least so much so the game was quickly remastered for the PlayStation 4. It’s truly a cinematic masterpiece.

Read our fullThe Last of Us review

‘Destiny’

Bungie’s post-Halo project, Destiny, is a lot of things. It’s a first-person shooter at its core, sure, but it’s also heavily infused with the character progression and customization of the modern MMORPG. You area Guardian, humanity’s last hope, scouring a picturesque solar system for nasty aliens and guns with which to shoot them. The lackluster story is forgettable and the missions are repetitive at times, but after a decade of Halo games, Bungie has honed gunplay mechanics down to their satisfying core, and with each new DLC expansion,Destiny‘s endgame gets richer and richer.

Read our fullDestinyreview

‘Grand Theft Auto V’

The latest installment ofGrand Theft Autois a benchmark in termsofopen-world design and narrative. The gorgeous, bustling streets and back roads of Los Santos are chock-full of stuff to do, whilethe title’sunprecedentedthree-protagonist system propels you through a gripping story lined with superb, multilayered heists and unforgettable sequences that owe as much to the voice acting as they do the tight vehicular handling. The multiplayer remains prone to hiccups and the game definitely comes off asmisogynistic, but frankly, it’s to be expected from GTA at this point.

Read our fullGrand Theft Auto Vreview

‘Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch’

The charming Ni no Kuni is a pleasure, described by some as Chrono Trigger crossed withPokemon, in the style of Studio Ghibli, who actually worked on the game’s animation. It’s a sweeping cartoon adventure revolving around a simple boy named Oliver, who sets out to become a wizard in the hopes of toppling evil and saving his recently-departed mother. The timeless world is rich and inventive whether talking scenarios, enemies, characters, or the surrounding locales and the heartfelt themes and motifs make up fortroublesome leveling mechanics. Drippy is also one of the best fairy sidekicks you ask for, on par with Ocarina of Time‘s Navi.

Read our fullNi no Kunireview

‘Red Dead Redemption’

Rockstar’sRed Dead Redemptionremainsthe undisputed sleeper hit of 2010. It’s essentially a GTAtitleset in the Wild West and built on all manners of western cliches. The desertedregion you traverse as former outlaw John Marston is vast, peppered with memorable characters and avarietyof optional activities, including everything from racingand ropingto poker and hunting. The accompanying story andits melange ofstaggeredclimaxes are just as sublime, so much so that you often forget there’s an entire multiplayer component with a host of classic options to explore.

‘Uncharted 2: Among Thieves‘

Uncharted 2 doesn’t really deviate from the first title in Naughty Dog’s smash series,and that’s fine by us? It once again stars world-class treasure hunter Nathan Drake and an entourage of familiar faces. Like its predecessor, it seamlessly blends platforming and shooting with a riveting storyline and deep levels of exploration. The competitive multiplayer and bundled game modes add to the fun, offering up an attractive perk system designed to keep you engaged beyond the 10-hour campaign. Now, if only the cover system worked better in tight spaces…

‘Portal 2’

Portal 2 is a wonder to play, that is, assuming you can look past the lengthy load times and general lack of replay value. It features a welcome array of spatial orientation puzzles centered around the portal gun, much like its short predecessor, and includes both a story-driven single-player and aless story-driven two-player co-op campaign. Either way, the puzzles are more sophisticated and the characters more entertaining than before, the latter of which owes much to the game’s clever writing and Valve’s ability to bring a surprising human element to its cast of spherical robots and ghostly voices, featuring fantastic actors like Stephen Merchant and J.K. Simmons.

Read our full Portalreview

‘Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag’

Assassin’s Creed V: Unityseemed awful, but largelybecause Black Flag was so mesmerizing. It features all the hallmarks of the series clever stealth mechanics, high-flying acrobatics, a fluid combat system, etc. while introducing a vibrant open world where resounding naval combat and a dynamic progression systems reign supreme. The story revolving around protagonist Edward Kenway is also fascinating, and though it’s a bit formulaic and repetitive in nature, it somehow manages to paint a less dismal portrait of pirates and the sea-faring lifethan most modern media.

Read our full Assassin’s Creed IVreview

‘Bioshock Infinite’

Acclaimed game designer Ken Levine knows how to tell a great story take BioShock Infinite as proof. The lofted, spirited world of Columbia is a sight to behold on foot or via skyline rail. Like any good story, Infinite also has the ability to tug at your emotions through incredible voicework and a mind-blowing plot that will leave your mouth agape when the credits roll. The gameplay can be customizedtoyour preferences, too, with agratifying swath of vigors, weapons, and upgrades to make you feel like more than just a man trying to wash away the sins of his past.

Read our full Bioshock Infinitereview

‘Batman: Arkham City’

The crime-ridden, atmospheric metropolis of Gotham has never seemed more appealing than in Arkham City. The terrific adventure sees you grappling and soaring above the city as the everyone’s favorite superhero, before descending upon the streets and engaging in fast-paced combat with a bevy of notable Batman characters using your fists or a host of iconic gadgets. The story itself is lined with a vast assortment of side missions and nerdtastic lore as well, and features standout voice acting from the likes of Batman staplesMark Hamill, Kevin Conroy, and others.

‘Journey’

In a nutshell, the evocative Journey is a third-person adventure title in which you cross the desert as a red-robed figure on a quest toward a mountain. However,itis just as much a work of artistic expression as it is a video game, reveling in dazzling animation and a highly-interpretive story that’s never clearly defined throughout the game’s short length. Nonetheless, it’s a joy to play alone or with any anonymous stranger who might wander into your game without notice. Moreover, gliding and sand surfing provides movement that’s as dynamic as the stirring music.

Read our full Journeyreview

‘LittleBigPlanet 3’

The third installment of LittleBigPlanet is just as quirky and playful as any platformer Sumo Digital has released to date. It shines when it comes to the rabbit-hole of a level editor and the sheer wealth of inventive gadgets if offers, even if its ineffective tutorials and bugs cansometimes interrupt the gameplay. The game’s new characters and items also substantially change the platforming mechanics, giving you a convenient means for flying (Swoop) and scrambling up walls (Odd Sock). And who doesn’t like clean visual designand Pug costumes?

Read our full LittleBigPlanet 3review

‘Fallout: New Vegas’

Occasional disastrous glitches aside,New Vegas retains the winning formula Bethesda first forged in Fallout 3. The role-playing game features an expansive and detailed wasteland strewn with wide-ranging quests, along with a stellar soundtrack and voice work that buoy the prevailing atmosphere to great effect. The deep and flexible leveling and reputation system, the gravity of your choices, and the innate ability to play in either first or third-person allow for a multitude of approaches too, increasing the game’s replay value.

‘Shadow of the Colossus’

Fumito Ueda’s Shadow of the Colossus was great on the PlayStation 2, sure, but its even better remastered on the PS3. The larger-than-life title has you playing as the game’s two heroes, Wander and his horse Argo, shuffling you through a bleak and somber landscape as you work to eradicate a host of enormous colossi and wake your fair maiden from her slumber. The colossus fights make boss battles in any other game look small and prosaic by comparison. The short story and accompanying score are beautifully orchestrated as are the updated visuals but i’ts the way the puzzle and action mechanics seamlessly intertwine that makes it unlike anything else.

Read our fullShadow of the Colossus review

‘The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’

The world Bethesda conceived for the latest iteration of the Elder Scrolls is incredibly immersive and big; not just in terms of its massive map and overwhelming numberof quests, but in the engrossing lore and battles themselves. Even in 2015 people still use it as a standard unit of measurefor the scale of open-world RPGs. Fighting dragons is epic fun, of course, but thetitle’s subtle atmospheric touches and a stunning emphasis on art design give it the upper hand over its predecessors.

Read our full Elder Scrolls Vreview

