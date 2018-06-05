WSJ replaces Gerard Baker with Matt Murray as editor - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

WSJ replaces Gerard Baker with Matt Murray as editor

(Matthew Riva/The Wall Street Journal via AP). Matt Murray, who was named editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires, poses for a photo on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in New York. News Corp. says it has named Murray as editor-in-chie... (Matthew Riva/The Wall Street Journal via AP). Matt Murray, who was named editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires, poses for a photo on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in New York. News Corp. says it has named Murray as editor-in-chie...
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE- In this July 8, 2014, file photo, Gerard Baker, editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, speaks during the opening ceremonies at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. News Corp. says it has named Matt Murray as editor... (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE- In this July 8, 2014, file photo, Gerard Baker, editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, speaks during the opening ceremonies at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. News Corp. says it has named Matt Murray as editor...
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE- In this July 8, 2014, file photo, Gerard Baker, editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, participates in the opening ceremonies at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. News Corp. says it has named Matt Murray as edit... (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE- In this July 8, 2014, file photo, Gerard Baker, editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, participates in the opening ceremonies at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. News Corp. says it has named Matt Murray as edit...

NEW YORK (AP) - News Corp. says it has named Matt Murray as editor-in-chief of its flagship newspaper, The Wall Street Journal, and the Dow Jones Newswires. He succeeds Gerard Baker, who is staying on as the Journal's editor-at-large, a new position.

Murray most recently served as the Journal's executive editor. The company said Tuesday that the Journal's daily circulation grew by more than a third during Baker's five-and-a-half year tenure. But The New York Times and others have reported that Baker faced newsroom unrest over what some saw as too-cozy coverage of President Donald Trump.

Baker will write a column in the paper's weekend section and other articles and host a WSJ-branded news show on the Fox Business Network.

Murray joined Dow Jones in 1994 as a reporter for its Pittsburgh bureau.

___

This story has been corrected with the proper name of the Fox Business Network.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Kidnapped baby back with mom; sex offender dad arrested

    Kidnapped baby back with mom; sex offender dad arrested

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 5:49 PM EDT2018-06-05 21:49:45 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 6:53 PM EDT2018-06-05 22:53:01 GMT
    (Randolph County Sheriff via AP). In this image provided by the Randolph County Sheriff, Randolph County Sheriff Deputy Jimmy Barnes holds 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy after her father Carl Ray Kennedy was arrested Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Randleman...(Randolph County Sheriff via AP). In this image provided by the Randolph County Sheriff, Randolph County Sheriff Deputy Jimmy Barnes holds 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy after her father Carl Ray Kennedy was arrested Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Randleman...
    Family members say kidnapped infant has been reunited with her mother; sex offender father behind bars.More >>
    Family members say kidnapped infant has been reunited with her mother; sex offender father behind bars.More >>

  • GOP tries to win key spot in California governor's primary

    GOP tries to win key spot in California governor's primary

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 3:00 AM EDT2018-06-05 07:00:35 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-06-05 22:52:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Dieg...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Dieg...
    The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.More >>
    The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.More >>

  • 'We begin our fight now': Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty

    'We begin our fight now': Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:09:34 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-06-05 22:51:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

    Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

    More >>

    Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly