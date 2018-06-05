WSJ replaces Gerard Baker with Matt Murray as editor

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE- In this July 8, 2014, file photo, Gerard Baker, editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, participates in the opening ceremonies at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. News Corp. says it has named Matt Murray as edit...

NEW YORK (AP) - News Corp. says it has named Matt Murray as editor-in-chief of its flagship newspaper, The Wall Street Journal, and the Dow Jones Newswires. He succeeds Gerard Baker, who is staying on as the Journal's editor-at-large, a new position.

Murray most recently served as the Journal's executive editor. The company said Tuesday that the Journal's daily circulation grew by more than a third during Baker's five-and-a-half year tenure. But The New York Times and others have reported that Baker faced newsroom unrest over what some saw as too-cozy coverage of President Donald Trump.

Baker will write a column in the paper's weekend section and other articles and host a WSJ-branded news show on the Fox Business Network.

Murray joined Dow Jones in 1994 as a reporter for its Pittsburgh bureau.

This story has been corrected with the proper name of the Fox Business Network.

