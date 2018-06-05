FIRST ALERT: Code Orange air quality Wednesday, humidity levels rising

If you have plans to stop by your voting location this evening, you won’t have to worry about rain showers slowing you down. We did have some rain and storm development over far south Alabama however dry air continues to make for rain-free weather and less muggy conditions here at home.

We will continue to deal with some cloud cover at times through this evening. Temperatures will tumble into the low 70s by late evening, with lows in the 60s and 50s for areas further north.

FIRST ALERT FOR RISING HUMIDITY AND POOR AIR QUALITY: A code orange air quality alert will be in effect for Jefferson and Shelby counties on Wednesday. Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and those with asthma. It’s going to become increasingly more humid over the coming days and temperatures will be on the rise. Therefore, feels-like temperatures will be surging into the 90s, especially on Thursday and Friday. I’m expecting a good supply of sunshine for the rest of the week, although there may be some puffy cumulus clouds in the afternoon hours. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon on Thursday and Friday, however, most areas will remain dry.

THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: We will return to the more seasonal setup by the weekend with average rain chances this weekend and next week. Each day we will have a bright start, with increasing clouds and afternoon pop-up showers and storms. Some storms may be strong with intense lightning and gusty winds. This wet weather will be non-continuous, so any weather delays will be temporary this weekend and early next week.

