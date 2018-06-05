Blagojevich files paperwork asking Trump to commute sentence - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Blagojevich files paperwork asking Trump to commute sentence

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois' imprisoned ex-governor, Rod Blagojevich, has filed paperwork asking President Donald Trump to commute his 14-year prison term for corruption that included seeking to sell an appointment to the Senate seat Barack Obama vacated to become president.

A spokesman for Blagojevich's lawyers told the Chicago Tribune it was submitted Tuesday to the Department of Justice. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the paperwork is a formality and that Trump doesn't necessarily require it to act.

Trump last week broached the possibility of freeing the 61-year-old, suggesting the one-time "Celebrity Apprentice" contestant was convicted for "being stupid." But many Illinois voters regarded Blagojevich's corruption as brazen. His convictions included attempting to extort a children's hospital.

Blagojevich's wife, Patti, recently went on a media blitz to encourage Trump to intervene to reduce her husband's sentence.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

