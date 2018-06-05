Hoover man charged with Center Point business burglaries

School is out, kids are home for the summer, and they’re probably asking you, “What are we gonna do today?” Here’s a list of free things you can do with kids in the Birmingham area this summer!More >>
School is out, kids are home for the summer, and they’re probably asking you, “What are we gonna do today?” Here’s a list of free things you can do with kids in the Birmingham area this summer!More >>
A Hoover man is charged with burglarizing two Center Point businesses. Fadarrius Leon Haywood, 26, is accused of breaking into an automotive repair business and a nail salon Saturday night.More >>
A Hoover man is charged with burglarizing two Center Point businesses. Fadarrius Leon Haywood, 26, is accused of breaking into an automotive repair business and a nail salon Saturday night.More >>
Find the sample ballot for your county before hitting the polls on Tuesday, June 5th.More >>
Find the sample ballot for your county before hitting the polls on Tuesday, June 5th.More >>
Mostly cloudy skies today hold back temperatures a little bit and highs will generally be in the middle 80s. Rain stays across south Alabama.More >>
Mostly cloudy skies today hold back temperatures a little bit and highs will generally be in the middle 80s. Rain stays across south Alabama.More >>
Police are investigating a home invasion that left one person with life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning.More >>
Police are investigating a home invasion that left one person with life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning.More >>