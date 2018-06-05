Hoover man charged with Center Point business burglaries

A Hoover man is charged with burglarizing two Center Point businesses.

Fadarrius Leon Haywood, 26, is accused of breaking into an automotive repair business and a nail salon Saturday night.

Both businesses are located in the 1600 block of Center Point Parkway.

The owner of the automotive repair business reported video surveillance cameras had captured a suspect breaking into the business by smashing the front glass with a rock and stealing change from a cash box.

A second call reported that a man matching the suspect description was breaking into a nail salon.

Deputies arrived and found Haywood carrying a variety of boxes of snack chips from the nail salon.

He is charged with third-degree burglary, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and theft of property.

He remains in jail with bond set at $21,200.00.

