These are the best Honor 10 cases to make sure your phone survives

If you’re a fan of powerful, capable phones that look great but don’t leave a gaping hole in your pocket, then it’s fair to say you might have picked up the Honor 10. With the Kirin 970‘s raw power, a brilliant camera, and the stunning good looks that Honor is known for, the Honor 10 is a fantastic choice for your daily driver.

But the Honor 10 isn’t going to last long if it’s dropped on a hard surface. Being made from glass, it’s prone to shattering, which will ruin that gorgeous look — so it’s worth taking steps to make sure your phone is protected to some degree. That is why we put together a list of the best cases that you can buy to make sure that your Honor 10 survives.

Kugi Clear Gel Case ($8/7) A phone as good looking as the Honor 10 deserves to be seen — but it also deserves to be protected. The easiest way to meet both of these requirements is with a clear thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) case. This case from Kugi is made from completely transparent TPU that ensures the Honor 10’s shimmer shows through, while still providing decent protection. TPU is a soft material, so it’s great for absorbing shocks from falls and drops, and while it might not be as good at protecting your phone as a larger, bulkier case, it will still do a good job while allowing your phone to be seen. It also has a raised bezel to stop the phone from resting on surfaces, and Kugi has treated the case to stop it from yellowing as it ages. Buy it now from: Amazon

T-Zero Shock Absorbing Grip Case ($10/7) The Honor 10 may be beautiful, but it’s also slippery, and that glass body will slide right out of your hand if you’re not careful. This case from T-Zero is a great way to lessen the chances of your phone making a break for freedom. It’s made from TPU, and the soft material helps your fingers to find a keen grip, while also adding a good amount of protection and shock-absorption. The leather panel on the back of the case isn’t leather at all — it’s just textured TPU — but it still adds some great visual style, as well as additional grip. Grip is taken even further with the series of cuts down either side of the case, while molded button covers and a raised edge help to boost the protective qualities even further. Buy it now from: Amazon

EasyAcc PU Leather Wallet Case ($14/10) There is nothing quite like a leather wallet case for imparting a quiet, executive style to your phone. This case from EasyAcc may not be made from real leather — not at this price point — but the PU leather it’s made from passes well enough for real leather, is durable and easy to maintain, and looks at home everywhere from the boardroom to the kitchen. Your Honor 10 is held in place with an inner TPU case, while the soft lining of the inside of the wallet has extra slots for holding payment cards or spare cash. Best of all, the case can easily be folded into a horizontal stand, making it perfect for watching videos on a trip, or simply using your phone as an alarm clock. Buy it now from: Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor ($20/10) Spigen is one of the biggest names in phone accessories, and one of the most trusted too. The Rugged Armor is one of Spigen’s mainstays, and it’s easy to see why once you get your hands on it. It’s made from TPU, but it’s a slightly thicker and tougher TPU than you’d find on a less rugged case. That means it’s that bit tougher against direct attacks, while also retaining that shock resistance that TPU is well known for in the case community. There are two panels at either end that mimic carbon fiber, and give off a sci-fi aesthetic, and air cushions at the case’s corners and the inner spiderweb pattern help to disperse the energy from drops and similar bumps. Buy it now from: Spigen Amazon