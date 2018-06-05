New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman has lymphoma - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman has lymphoma

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File). File-This photo taken Dec. 29, 2017, shows New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman speaking to reporters after a news conference introducing him in East Rutherford, N.J. Gettleman has lymphoma, and says the prognos... (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File). File-This photo taken Dec. 29, 2017, shows New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman speaking to reporters after a news conference introducing him in East Rutherford, N.J. Gettleman has lymphoma, and says the prognos...

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman has lymphoma and will soon begin treatment, and he said he is encouraged by the prognosis.

Gettleman, hired in the offseason to replace Jerry Reese, released a statement Tuesday about his health. He said he recently "underwent an annual physical, during which it was discovered I have lymphoma. Over the past week, I have undergone more testing to determine the course of treatment, which is scheduled to start in the very near future.

"The doctor's outlook for the treatment and the prognosis is positive, and so am I."

Gettleman said he plans to continue working "as much as the treatment process will allow."

The 67-year-old Gettleman formerly was GM with the Carolina Panthers.

When Gettleman was hired by New York in December, he said, "My plan is to come in here every day and kick (butt). That's my plan, OK? And I'm going to keep doing it until they either take my key card or the Lord calls me home."

Before joining the Panthers in 2013, Gettleman was a Giants personnel executive for 15 years. He was on the staff when the team won Super Bowls for the 2007 and 2011 seasons - two of the seven Super Bowls in which Gettleman has been a part in his 30-year NFL career.

In his four seasons as Carolina's general manager, the Panthers won 40 games and three NFC South titles. They lost in the 50th Super Bowl to Denver after finishing 15-1, the best record in the league. For 2015, Gettleman was voted The Sporting News' NFL Executive of the Year.

At the end of his statement in which he also thanked Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch for their support and encouragement, Gettleman added: "I look forward to being back at full strength and devoting all my energy to helping make this 2018 New York Giants team the best it can be."

Assistant general manager Kevin Abrams is likely to assume some of Gettleman's duties while the GM is undergoing treatments.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • GOP tries to win key spot in California governor's race

    GOP tries to win key spot in California governor's race

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 3:00 AM EDT2018-06-05 07:00:35 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-06-05 19:24:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Dieg...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Dieg...
    The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.More >>
    The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.More >>

  • Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape as lawyer vows to fight

    Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape as lawyer vows to fight

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:09:34 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-06-05 19:22:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

    Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

    More >>

    Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

    More >>

  • 5 charged in death of Missouri man entombed in concrete

    5 charged in death of Missouri man entombed in concrete

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 2:04 PM EDT2018-06-05 18:04:43 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-06-05 19:22:13 GMT
    (Callaway County Sheriff's Office via AP). This June 5, 2018, photo provided by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office in Fulton, Mo., shows Sherry Paulo, of Fulton, one of five people charged Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in connection with the death of Carl D...(Callaway County Sheriff's Office via AP). This June 5, 2018, photo provided by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office in Fulton, Mo., shows Sherry Paulo, of Fulton, one of five people charged Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in connection with the death of Carl D...
    Five people have been charged in the death of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete.More >>
    Five people have been charged in the death of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly