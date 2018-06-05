AL-Dem-House-Contested

By The Associated Press



District 1 Southwest corner, Mobile

0 of 240 precincts - 0 percent

Robert Kennedy 0 - 0 percent

Lizzetta McConnell 0 - 0 percent

District 2 SE, pt of Montgomery

0 of 385 precincts - 0 percent

Tabitha Isner 0 - 0 percent

Audri Scott Williams 0 - 0 percent

District 3 East central, Auburn

0 of 290 precincts - 0 percent

Mallory Hagan 0 - 0 percent

Adia Winfrey 0 - 0 percent

District 4 North central, Gadsden

0 of 427 precincts - 0 percent

Lee Auman 0 - 0 percent

Rick Neighbors 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 06-05-2018 12:37

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.